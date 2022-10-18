Metsola: EU security and defence union needs to 'step up'

The world is changing faster than many thought possible. Vladimir Putin's tanks rolling into Ukraine on 24 February 2022 meant that the geopolitical sands shifted in Europe and the rest of the world. On the one hand, the Kremlin's threat to our peace has united us and has given us the courage to stand up for the values-based project that the European Union was always meant to be. On the other hand, it made us realise that peace and democracy is not a given and that our security architecture i...