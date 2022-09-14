Ad
Political economist Isabella Weber launched the debate over price controls (Photo: Isabella Weber)

Interview

'We need different tools to deal with inflation'

by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

Last week the European Central Bank ended nearly a decade of ultra-loose monetary policy.

Tasked with keeping prices stable, the bank's governing council raised interest rates by 0.75 percent, the largest single increase since its founding in 1998.

But critics have warned higher interest rates will exacerbate a looming recession in Europe. Instead of managing prices by suppressing the entire economy, a less damaging way o...

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

