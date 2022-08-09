Almost two-thirds of Europe in danger of drought

According to recent data released by the European Drought Observatory, 60 percent of Europe and the United Kingdom is currently in danger of drought.
The findings were based on data from a 10-day period near the end of July, which found 45 percent of the bloc's territory was under drought warning conditions by mid-July.
In addition, 15 percent was on red alert, meaning severe water deficiency.
The EU's climate monitoring agency Copernicus likewise Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Get EU news that matters
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.