At last week's 2022 Madrid summit, Nato adopted a new Strategic Concept, claiming that Nato member states would work together to address the systemic challenges posed by China.
A look at history and reality tells us a different story.
In recent years, certain Nato countries, clinging to a Cold War mentality and the hegemony logic, have pursued bloc politics and exhausted thei...
This piece was written by the Mission of People's Republic of China to the EU, in response to last week's Madrid Nato summit.
