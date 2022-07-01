EU pollution and cancer — it doesn't have to be this way

While Europe has made great gains in reducing pollution over past decades, we know all too well that we still live with too much pollution and environmental risks in our lives.
Exposure to air pollution, certain chemicals and ultraviolet radiation and other hazards in our environment and at the workplace is the cause of over 10 percent of all cancer cases in Europe, according to our latest European Environment Agency study....
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Dr Hans Bruyninckx is the executive director of the European Environment Agency
Dr Hans Bruyninckx is the executive director of the European Environment Agency