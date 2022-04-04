Ad
Over 1.5 million childrenare among those who have fled across other countries (Photo: European Union, 2022)

How east Europe's social services cope with Ukraine refugees

by Alfonso Lara Montero, London,

Over four million people have fled across borders to Ukraine neighbouring countries. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has led to one of the most rapid movement of refugees ever witnessed. Its invasion and increasingly intense bombardment are generating a desperate humanitarian crisis.

In the neighbouring nations of Romania, Poland, or the Czech Republic, and countries throughout Europe, private citizens, and volunteers as well as p...

Author Bio

Alfonso Lara Montero is chief executive officer of the European Social Network, the leading network of public social services organisations in Europe.

Over 1.5 million childrenare among those who have fled across other countries (Photo: European Union, 2022)

