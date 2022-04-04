How east Europe's social services cope with Ukraine refugees

Over four million people have fled across borders to Ukraine neighbouring countries. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has led to one of the most rapid movement of refugees ever witnessed. Its invasion and increasingly intense bombardment are generating a desperate humanitarian crisis.
In the neighbouring nations of Romania, Poland, or the Czech Republic, and countries throughout Europe, private citizens, and volunteers as well as p...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Alfonso Lara Montero is chief executive officer of the European Social Network, the leading network of public social services organisations in Europe.
Alfonso Lara Montero is chief executive officer of the European Social Network, the leading network of public social services organisations in Europe.