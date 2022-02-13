Ad
EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen lasz week in Senegal with the country's president, Macky Sall (Photo: European Commission)

Africa summit and rule of law This WEEK

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

This week the EU will make an effort to reach out to African leaders on climate and host of other issues at a summit in Brussels on 17 and 18 February - but the European side can expect to be met with concerns about neocolonialism and its failure to deliver genuine vaccine equity.

It will also be an important week in the EU's ongoing rule-of-law crisis, with the European Court of Justice expected to issue a ruling on Wednesday (16 Fe...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

