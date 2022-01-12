Ad
euobserver
Italian David Sassoli, 65, had been president of the 705-seat parliament since July 2019 (Photo: European Parliament)

Tributes for EU Parliament's Sassoli after sudden death

Rule of Law
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The unexpected death of David Sassoli, president of the European Parliament, in the early hours of Tuesday (11 January) shocked the EU institutions, whose leaders spoke of a "passionate European, a sincere democrat and a good man".

Sassoli, an Italian socialist and former journalist, died in an Aviano hospital where he had been admitted on 26 December due to "a serious complication due to a dysfunction of the immune system", his spokesman said.

Sassoli was 65. He had been presid...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Handful of MEPs protest EU Parliament's new Covid pass
Sassoli repeats EU budget rejection warning
Who is the new EU parliament president, David Sassoli?
Italian David Sassoli, 65, had been president of the 705-seat parliament since July 2019 (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections