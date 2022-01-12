Tributes for EU Parliament's Sassoli after sudden death

The unexpected death of David Sassoli, president of the European Parliament, in the early hours of Tuesday (11 January) shocked the EU institutions, whose leaders spoke of a "passionate European, a sincere democrat and a good man".

Sassoli, an Italian socialist and former journalist, died in an Aviano hospital where he had been admitted on 26 December due to "a serious complication due to a dysfunction of the immune system", his spokesman said.

Sassoli was 65. He had been presid...