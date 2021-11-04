Nato alarmed after Belarus soldiers cross Polish border

Nato has voiced alarm over "escalation" of the Belarus migration crisis after Poland accused Belarusian soldiers of crossing into its territory.

"We are concerned by the escalation on the Polish-Belarusian border. We urge Belarus to adhere to international law," the Western military alliance said on Wednesday (3 November).

It said it was "closely monitoring" the broader situation, which involved Belarus shuffling thousands of migrants across Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland's bord...