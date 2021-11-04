Ad
'We are concerned by the escalation', Nato said (Photo: Nato)

Nato alarmed after Belarus soldiers cross Polish border

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Nato has voiced alarm over "escalation" of the Belarus migration crisis after Poland accused Belarusian soldiers of crossing into its territory.

"We are concerned by the escalation on the Polish-Belarusian border. We urge Belarus to adhere to international law," the Western military alliance said on Wednesday (3 November).

It said it was "closely monitoring" the broader situation, which involved Belarus shuffling thousands of migrants across Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland's bord...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

