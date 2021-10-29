Ad
Taiwan, last April, donated coronavirus masks to the EU (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

EU Parliament to defy China on Taiwan trip

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

MEPs are going to Taiwan despite Chinese threats of new sanctions over EU contacts with Taipei.

"The INGE Special Committee will go on a mission to Taiwan next week. This is a great opportunity to learn more about best practices to fight Chinese disinformation," Swedish right-wing MEP Charlie Weimers told EUobserver on Thursday (28 October).

The European Parliament [EP] committee was created to study "foreign interference in all democratic processes in the European Union".

<...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

EU & the World

