EU Parliament to defy China on Taiwan trip

MEPs are going to Taiwan despite Chinese threats of new sanctions over EU contacts with Taipei.

"The INGE Special Committee will go on a mission to Taiwan next week. This is a great opportunity to learn more about best practices to fight Chinese disinformation," Swedish right-wing MEP Charlie Weimers told EUobserver on Thursday (28 October).

The European Parliament [EP] committee was created to study "foreign interference in all democratic processes in the European Union".

