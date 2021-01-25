Ad
EU leaders urged faster deliveries from vaccine producers last week (Photo: European Commission)

Vaccine delay and Russia sanctions debates This WEEK

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The roll-out of vaccines, and the continued lockdown in EU countries will still be on the minds of EU officials and lawmakers this week.

On Tuesday (26 January) the director of the European Medicine Agency, Emer Cooke will be quizzed by MEPs in the environment-and-health committee on vaccine authorisation, and deployment of the jabs.

The EMA is expected to approve its third vaccine, produced by Oxford/AstraZeneca, on 29 January. The EU regulator has been criticised for taking a ...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

