EU and Cuba appeal for Biden to open up

The EU is coaxing US president Joe Biden to open up to Cuba amid its worst economic crisis in decades, but foreign money risks feeding the regime's "feared" rule.

The EU "rejects" the US trade embargo on Cuba "and we will continue to express this also vis-à-vis the new US administration," an EU spokesperson told EUobserver on Wednesday (21 January).

She debunked a recent US decision to list Cuba as a terrorist sponsor.

Former US president Donald Trump did it on grounds Cub...