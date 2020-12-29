Conditions dire at EU-funded migrant camp in Greece

Some 1,000 people are living in deplorable conditions in an EU-funded migrant camp on the outskirts of Athens in Greece.
Also known as "new Malakasa", construction of the state-run centre started nine months ago and is backed by some €4.7m in EU funding.
It has no running water, with most people living in tents not designed for winter conditions. Power cuts are frequent.
The first reported refugee de...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.