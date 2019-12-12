Pressure mounts to grill Malta's Muscat at EU summit

Maltese prime minister Joseph Muscat's presence at the EU summit in Brussels is sharpening demands that other leaders discuss the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Several close aides to Muscat have been implicated in the crime, which saw the campaigning anti-corruption journalist blown up by car bomb in October 2017. Muscat has promised to resign in January, but oversee the investigation first.

"I hope that he [Muscat] puts the issue on the table himself - the news we ...