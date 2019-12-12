Ad
euobserver
Malta's embassy in Brussels - 200 metres from the summit - plastered with pictures of PM Joseph Muscat captioned 'murderers' (Photo: EUobserver)

Pressure mounts to grill Malta's Muscat at EU summit

Rule of Law
EU Political
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Maltese prime minister Joseph Muscat's presence at the EU summit in Brussels is sharpening demands that other leaders discuss the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Several close aides to Muscat have been implicated in the crime, which saw the campaigning anti-corruption journalist blown up by car bomb in October 2017. Muscat has promised to resign in January, but oversee the investigation first.

"I hope that he [Muscat] puts the issue on the table himself - the news we ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawEU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Malta murder crisis escalates to EU-wide proportions
Does Malta's Labour Party now belong in S&D?
Blood from stone: What did British PR firm do for Malta?
Malta's embassy in Brussels - 200 metres from the summit - plastered with pictures of PM Joseph Muscat captioned 'murderers' (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Rule of LawEU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections