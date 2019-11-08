Ad
euobserver
The far-right Vox party is in third place, according the final opinion polls before Sunday's election (Photo: CCOO Servicios)

Can Sunday's election end Spain's endless deadlock?

EU Political
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The uncertainty surrounding the next Spanish election on Sunday (November 10) - the fourth one in only four years - continues to rise, with all polls suggesting that the outcome could be as inconclusive, as in April's previous election.

Since the socialist caretaker prime minister Pedro Sánchez took over from his conservative predecessor Mariano Rajoy, he has made it clear that he wants Spain to play its role in Europe, repositioning the visibility of the bloc's fifth-largest country. <...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Catalonia demands EU intervention, as crisis deepens
Spain passes law to kill off 'online' Catalan republic
Spain heading for yet another general election
The far-right Vox party is in third place, according the final opinion polls before Sunday's election (Photo: CCOO Servicios)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections