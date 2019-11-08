Can Sunday's election end Spain's endless deadlock?

The uncertainty surrounding the next Spanish election on Sunday (November 10) - the fourth one in only four years - continues to rise, with all polls suggesting that the outcome could be as inconclusive, as in April's previous election.
Since the socialist caretaker prime minister Pedro Sánchez took over from his conservative predecessor Mariano Rajoy, he has made it clear that he wants Spain to play its role in Europe, repositioning the visibility of the bloc's fifth-largest country. <...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
