EU proposes yearly rule of law 'reports'

EU states ought to undergo a yearly "Rule of Law Review Cycle" to help stop countries such as Hungary, Poland, and Romania from backsliding on EU norms, the European Commission has said.

The process would see EU officials take information from national institutions, international watchdogs such as the Council of Europe, as well as NGOs and EU agencies, to produce "an annual rule of law report summarising the situation in the member states".

Those countries "where risks of regress...