Ad
euobserver
Dutch EU commissioner Frans Timmermans has spearheaded EU sanctions on Hungary and Poland so far (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

EU proposes yearly rule of law 'reports'

Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU states ought to undergo a yearly "Rule of Law Review Cycle" to help stop countries such as Hungary, Poland, and Romania from backsliding on EU norms, the European Commission has said.

The process would see EU officials take information from national institutions, international watchdogs such as the Council of Europe, as well as NGOs and EU agencies, to produce "an annual rule of law report summarising the situation in the member states".

Those countries "where risks of regress...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Poland 'optimistic' despite new EU law checks
EU president Romania gets last warning on rule of law
EU's chance to step up on Hungary and Poland
Dutch EU commissioner Frans Timmermans has spearheaded EU sanctions on Hungary and Poland so far (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Tags

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections