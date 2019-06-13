Ad
Products made on occupied land could mislead EU consumers if they were labelled as made in Israel (Photo: Steve Rhodes)

Shops should label Israeli settler goods, EU jurist says

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

European shops ought to label Israeli settler exports so that consumers can boycott them for "ethical" reasons the same way they did South African ones under apartheid, a senior EU jurist has said.

"EU law requires for a product originating in a territory occupied by Israel since 1967, the indication ... that the product comes from an Israeli settlement if that is the case," Gerard Hogan, an advocate general at the EU court in Luxembourg said on Thursday (13 June).

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

