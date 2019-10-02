Johnson finally unveils UK's Brexit border 'compromise'

The UK has revealed its plans on Wednesday (2 October) to keep Northern Ireland aligned with EU rules for a limited period of time to break the impasse in Brexit negotiations, with just weeks to go.
British prime minister Boris Johnson insisted that ther...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.