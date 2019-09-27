MEPs asked for final say on two nominees

MEPs on the European Parliament's legal affairs committee have been tasked to say if Hungary and Romania's European Commission candidates should stay or go.

The European Parliament president, David Sassoli, asked them to do it after they sent letters saying the two nominees had "potential conflicts of interest".

But the MEPs' letters did not state if those conflicts could be solved, for instance, by changing the portfolios, or if the candidates were deemed unfit to take up any E...