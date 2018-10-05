Brexit, Bono and Bavaria top This WEEK

Brexit negotiations heat up next week - as the deadline looms for the UK and the EU to secure the outlines of a withdrawal agreement to be agreed by EU leaders summit in two weeks time.
In Brussels, there is anticipation of an emerging UK proposal on how to solve the Irish border issue, with London proposing to remain in the bloc's customs union indefinitely, and to align with EU regulatory rules in Northern Ireland.
Nort...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
