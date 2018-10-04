Thursday

4th Oct 2018

  1. News
  2. Brexit

New UK proposal on Irish border in final Brexit push

  • Leo Varadkar (l) and Michel Barnier (r) on their way into the meeting (Photo: European Commission)

By

A new UK proposal on the Irish border that includes keeping the UK in the bloc's customs union indefinitely could unblock Brexit negotiations as the deadline for the withdrawal agreement looms.

EU officials hope that over the weekend UK negotiators will come up with a proposal on the Irish border issue that could pave the way for an agreement on the main stumbling block that has stalled Brexit negotiations since March.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

Did you know that 65 percent of EU institution staff find EUobserver influential in terms of EU news? We provide the deep context to make informed decisions. Try us.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

The new UK proposal expected by Brussels could suggest keeping the entire country in the EU's customs union, indefinitely, until the consequent framework on the future relationship will kick in after 2020 when a Brexit transition period ends.

This would mean that no customs checks would be needed on the island of Ireland, a key issue in avoiding a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland that both the EU and the UK seek.

The still-emerging new proposal could possibly also include regulatory alignment for Northern Ireland, taking some of the EU's rules, meaning light checks – some of them, for example in agriculture, already in place – between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK, an official told EUobserver.

This could still be problematic for British prime minister Theresa May as her government relies on the support of the Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), which has ruled out not only checks but different rules in Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK. It also means no independent trade policy for the time being for the UK.

DUP leader Arlene Foster is expected in Brussels next Tuesday (9 October).

The possible proposal would still mean problems for the EU too. It could upset dozens of the bloc's trade deals with third countries, as those deals would now include a UK that is out of the EU and inside the customs union, a new status.

A possible plan to give the Northern Irish assembly the right whether to agree to EU rules would also cause headaches to Brussels.

If an agreement on the Irish border can be reached that guarantees a soft border on the island of Ireland, then a divorce deal is within reach, and talks can accelerate on the future relationship between the UK and EU, a vital political selling point for May.

The EU commission is expected to draw up the document on the future relationship, a legally non-binding text attached to the divorce deal.

The text could be presented to the college of commissioners next Wednesday (10 October), unless the EU negotiators decide to hold it back in an effort to pile pressure on London to compromise on the Irish border issue.

EU ambassadors will be updated on the progress of the talks on Friday (5 October) by the commission.

Ireland's premier Leo Varadkar was making diplomatic rounds in Brussels on Thursday, meeting with EU council chief Donald Tusk and EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier.

"We have to see the detail of any proposal from the UK before I can give you an informed view," Varadkar said after his meetings, adding that the overriding goal for Dublin is to avoid a hard border.

He added, however, that a lot of EU member states argue that any UK-wide arrangement is a matter for the future relationship, and that any arrangement must have a level playing field, ruling out a situation where UK businesses would still have access to EU markets but could lower wages, and standards.

"I'm very keen to see an agreement concluded by November, if at all possible," Varadkar said, referring to an extraordinary summit of EU leaders planned for next month to seal the deal.

Tusk said the EU is aiming for a far-reaching trade deal with the UK, that he referred to as "Canada+++", saying it would include much more than the free trade deal the bloc has with Canada.

"The EU wants to build as close a future relationship on trade, security and international affairs with Britain as possible but will not give up its fundamental values and interests over Brexit," Tusk said.

Next week the commission is also expected to release several proposals on how to prepare the EU-side in case no deal is reached and the UK crashes out of the bloc next March.

The first set of plans were rolled out in July by a commission task force led by the EU executive's top civil servant, Martin Selmayr.

Site Section

  1. Brexit

Related stories

  1. May rules out new Brexit vote as final talks speed up
  2. UK's post-Brexit plan 'will not work', EU says
  3. Real Brexit progress needed by October, Barnier says
  4. 'Final phase' Brexit talks to go on 'continuously'
May rules out new Brexit vote as final talks speed up

The next week will be decisive in Brexit talks in Brussels as the deadline for a deal rapidly approaches. At her party conference in Birmingham, the British PM promised not to hold a second Brexit referendum.

'Dealbreaker' issues multiply in Brexit talks

As chief negotiators Raab and Barnier meet again in Brussels on Friday, UK demands for guarantees on the future relationship have put chances of no-deal Brexit over 50 percent.

News in Brief

  1. Nato, EU decry Russian attack on chemical weapons watchdog
  2. US opens criminal probe into Danish money laundering scandal
  3. Czech parliament rejects EU censure of Hungary
  4. Ireland to investigate Facebook for breaching EU data rules
  5. EU orders Malta to up anti-money laundering efforts
  6. Auditors find fewer irregularities in EU spending
  7. Italy cuts long-term budget deficit after EU criticism
  8. Suspect trillions flowed through Cyprus, Estonia, and Latvia

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSThe vital bioeconomy. New issue of “Sustainable Growth the Nordic Way” out now
  2. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSThe Nordic gender effect goes international
  3. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSPaula Lehtomaki from Finland elected as the Council's first female Secretary General
  4. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSNordic design sets the stage at COP24, running a competition for sustainable chairs.
  5. Counter BalanceIn Kenya, a motorway funded by the European Investment Bank runs over roadside dwellers
  6. ACCACompany Law Package: Making the Best of Digital and Cross Border Mobility,
  7. IPHRCivil Society Worried About Shortcomings in EU-Kyrgyzstan Human Rights Dialogue
  8. UNESDAThe European Soft Drinks Industry Supports over 1.7 Million Jobs
  9. Mission of China to the EUJointly Building Belt and Road Initiative Leads to a Better Future for All
  10. IPHRCivil society asks PACE to appoint Rapporteur to probe issue of political prisoners in Azerbaijan
  11. ACCASocial Mobility – How Can We Increase Opportunities Through Training and Education?
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersEnergy Solutions for a Greener Tomorrow

Latest News

  1. New UK proposal on Irish border in final Brexit push
  2. EU and US should hold back China, Trump envoy says
  3. Frustrated EU parliament staffers set up #Metoo blog
  4. MEPs back stricter CO2 levels for cars after nail-biter vote
  5. May rules out new Brexit vote as final talks speed up
  6. Decline of institutions' moral standards threatens EU
  7. Romania faces rule of law criticism in EU parliament
  8. US diplomat jangles nerves on Russia nuclear missiles

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNICEFWhat Kind of Europe Do Children Want? Unicef & Eurochild Launch Survey on the Europe Kids Want
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Countries Take a Stand for Climate-Smart Energy Solutions
  3. Mission of China to the EUChina: Work Together for a Better Globalisation
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordics Could Be First Carbon-Negative Region in World
  5. European Federation of Allergy and AirwaysLife Is Possible for Patients with Severe Asthma
  6. PKEE - Polish Energy AssociationCommon-Sense Approach Needed for EU Energy Reform
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region to Lead in Developing and Rolling Out 5G Network
  8. Mission of China to the EUChina-EU Economic and Trade Relations Enjoy a Bright Future
  9. ACCAEmpowering Businesses to Engage with Sustainable Finance and the SDGs
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersCooperation in Nordic Electricity Market Considered World Class Model
  11. FIFAGreen Stadiums at the 2018 Fifa World Cup
  12. Mission of China to the EUChina and EU Work Together to Promote Sustainable Development

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us