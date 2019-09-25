Johnson plans UK snap election again, minister says

The British government is planning to call for a snap election once again, attorney general Geoffrey Cox told MPs on Wednesday (25 September) as parliament reconvened in Westminster.
The parliamentary debate started as prime minister Boris Johnson flew back from the United National general assembly in New York into a deepening political and constitutional crisis in London.
Britain's Supreme Court handed down an unprecedented legal rebuke to Johnson on Tuesday, ruling that he bro...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
