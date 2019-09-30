Ad
Frontex is gearing up to return more and more people from Europe - often using charter flights and its own pool of 'monitors' (Photo: Investigative Reporting Project Italy (IRPI))

Investigation

'Inhumane' Frontex forced returns going unreported

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen and Apostolis Fotiadis, Brussels,

On a late evening August flight last year from Munich to Afghanistan, an Afghan man seated in the back of the plane struggled to breath as a German escort officer repeatedly squeezed his testicles.

The man, along with another Afghan who had tried to kill himself, was being forcibly removed from Germany and sent back to a country engulfed in war.

The EU's border agency Frontex coordinated and helped pay for the forced return operation, as part of a broader bid to remove from Europ...

MigrationInvestigation

Author Bio

Reporting for this article was supported by the Returns Network, an investigative unit collaborating with ARD Report München, De Correspondent, EfSyn and the Observer.

