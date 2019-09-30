'Inhumane' Frontex forced returns going unreported

On a late evening August flight last year from Munich to Afghanistan, an Afghan man seated in the back of the plane struggled to breath as a German escort officer repeatedly squeezed his testicles.
The man, along with another Afghan who had tried to kill himself, was being forcibly removed from Germany and sent back to a country engulfed in war.
The EU's border agency Frontex coordinated and helped pay for the forced return operation, as part of a broader bid to remove from Europ...
Reporting for this article was supported by the Returns Network, an investigative unit collaborating with ARD Report München, De Correspondent, EfSyn and the Observer.
