Ad
euobserver
Jeanl-Claude Juncker will appear before the press ahead of the Sibiu 'post-but-now-pre-Brexit' summit. His EU commission has already laid down its proposals for the EU's future before the European elections (Photo: European People's Party)

EU leaders discuss bloc's future in Sibiu This WEEK

Agenda
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

It was the week that was supposed to 'relaunch' the European project after the UK had left the EU. But events interfered with that planning.

EU leaders will gather in the picturesque town of Sibiu, Romania on Thursday (9 May) to discuss the way forward for the bloc, with the UK still being a member - at least until the new 'exit' date was of October 3, with Britain still to find a common strategy out of the union, and approve the withdrawal agreement.

Originally proposed by EU c...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

EU 27 agree 'roadmap', but Italy spoils party
From Bratislava to Rome: Little more than a show of unity
Merkel's woes cast shadow on EU's future
EU leaders agree 31 October as new Brexit deadline
Jeanl-Claude Juncker will appear before the press ahead of the Sibiu 'post-but-now-pre-Brexit' summit. His EU commission has already laid down its proposals for the EU's future before the European elections (Photo: European People's Party)

Tags

Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections