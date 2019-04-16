Ad
Up to €9.6bn in public procurement could be saved if whistleblower protection laws were in place, says EU commission (Photo: European Parliament)

EU parliament backs whistleblower law

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Parliament voted in favour of an EU law to protect whistleblowers on Tuesday (16 April).

With widespread backing from 591 MEPs, the EU directive sets out rules to protect whistleblowers from retaliation and offers them safe channels to report breaches of EU law.

Moments after the vote, Virginie Roziere, the French centre-left MEP who steered the file through the parliament, in a...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

