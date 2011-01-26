Ad
euobserver
Growing population numbers are placing an ever greater strain on global supplies of raw materials (Photo: arbyreed)

EU moots link between resource efficiency and budgetary targets

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

The European Commission is preparing to publish a set of resource efficiency targets in a paper this summer, potentially forcing member states to limit their consumption of fuels, minerals and water, amongst other items.

Presenting the commission's seventh and final flagship initiative under the EU's 2020 strategy for growth and jobs on Wednesday (26 January), European environment commissioner Janez Potocnik said the targets could also be linked to the recently introduced 'European Sem...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Growing population numbers are placing an ever greater strain on global supplies of raw materials (Photo: arbyreed)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections