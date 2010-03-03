Ad
EU's recruitment office switches to more modern exams (Photo: European Commission)

New EU exam to axe dreaded quiz on union trivia

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The European Commission will next week present new recruitment procedures for EU officials, scrapping the dreaded quiz about the bloc's institutions and history. The new system should also shorten the delays in publishing results and the months or years of waiting for a job after having passed the exam.

Graduates and professionals tempted to become an EU official so far faced two major off-putting hurdles: the EU questionnaire and the lengthy procedures, at the end of which the only gua...

