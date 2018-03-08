Not a bug: insect 'novel food' fines vary widely across EU

Food companies selling unauthorised 'novel foods' made from insects or algae face substantially different penalties depending on the EU country where they operate.

An access to documents request by EUobserver revealed that small businesses in the Netherlands would be given a €525 fine, while the potential punishment in Slovakia is anywhere between €1,000 and €500,000.

It also showed that member states had not informed the commission of their fines, until asked by this website.

