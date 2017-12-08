English-speaking banker to be Polish PM

Poland's ruling party has replaced prime minister Beata Szydlo with the more EU-friendly finance minister Mateusz Morawiecki.
The Law and Justice (PiS) party announced the decision on Thursday (7 December) after a vote by its political committee in which 31 out of 33 members backed the move.
The Polish president is to formally accept Szydlo's resignation on Friday and to ask Morawiecki to form a new government, to be voted in by the PiS-dominated parliament in early January.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
