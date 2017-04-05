MEPs endorse EP red lines on Brexit

The European Parliament on Wednesday (5 April) adopted its position on Brexit, by 516 votes in favour, 133 against, and 50 abstentions, setting out its red lines for the upcoming discussions.

"The UK and Council now know the red lines of the parliament can now take them into account in their negotiations," Belgian liberal MEP Guy Verhodtadt, the parliament's point man on Brexit, told a news conference after the vote.

The parliament will not directly participate in the talks. Ho...