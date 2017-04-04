Israel-EU gas pipeline to compete with Russia

The EU and three member states have backed a plan for Israel to reduce Europe’s gas dependence on Russia.
The European Commission and ministers from Cyprus, Greece, and Italy signed up to build a new gas pipeline from Israel to Europe at a meeting in Tel Aviv on Monday (3 April).
The 2,200-km East Med pipeline would connect Israeli and Cypriot offshore gas fields to Greece and Italy.
It is designed to come online in 2025 with a capacity of up to 16 billion cubic metres (bc...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
