The EU will "significantly increase" training and support for the Libyan coast guard (Photo: eeas.europa.eu)

EU unveils €200m Libya migrant project

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission unveiled a €200 million programme for Libya and north Africa on Wednesday (25 January) to stem irregular migration flows, increase surveillance, and save lives within Libya's territorial waters.

The money will also finance efforts to better monitor land borders between Libya, Chad, and Niger.

Libya, wracked by years of internecine conflict, is the biggest staging point for people leaving Africa for Europe in often lethally dangerous conditions.

Som...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

