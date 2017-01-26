Ad
The Leergeld.eu initiative, led by MEP Sander Loones, aims to educate people about money, especially in relation to the ECB's policies and impact. (Photo: ECB)

Audit the ECB

by Sander Loones, Brussels,

A week into Donald Trump’s presidential term and there is much talk in the media about the wall he wants to build with Mexico and tax reforms. But also in the media is an indication that Congress will look into reforming the US central bank, the Federal Reserve (Fed). The same should be debated here in Europe, on the role of the European Central Bank (ECB).\n \n“It is well enough that people of the nation do not understand our banking and monetary system, for if they did, I believe there woul...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

