Liberals and centre-right unite in EU parliament

The European Parliament's centre-right and liberal groups reached a last-minute deal on Tuesday (17 January) to back centre-right EPP candidate Antonio Tajani as the assembly's next president.

Under the deal, which was reached minutes before the first round of the vote began, the liberal candidate Guy Verhofstadt withdrew his candidacy in exchange for top posts for his Alde group.

According to sources, Alde will be given another vice-presidency post in addition to the two it al...