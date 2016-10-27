Ad
App developers are hopeful that the European Commission considers the crucial issues for their industry. (Photo: freestocks.org)

EU case against Google is bad for developers

by Jake Ward, Washington,

In nearly five years since co-founding the App Developers Alliance I have spoken to more than 1,000 app publishers and developers worldwide. They have uniformly been smart, focused builders of products and services that solve problems. They are direct, intense and very opinionated, and they frequently disagree - passionately.

So I was surprised a few weeks ago when I met more than a dozen app publishers in Berlin and they all agreed that the European Commission’s investigation of Googl...

DigitalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

