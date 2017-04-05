Ad
euobserver
Mogherini: 'Maybe it is not a chance that it is right in a moment like this that such attacks come' (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Syria attack 'maybe' timed against EU conference

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU has said a chemical attack in Syria could have been timed to undermine its international meeting on post-war reconstruction.

Reacting to reports that at least 60 people were killed by toxic gas in Syria on Tuesday (4 April), Federica Mogherini, the EU foreign policy chief, said the “terrible scenes” might have been meant to destabilise the EU initiative.

“Maybe it is not by chance that it is exactly when the international community, 70 different countries and organisatio...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Refusing refugees should cost EU funds, MEP says
EU threatens Russia over Syria 'atrocities'
Russia building 'arc of iron' around Europe
Mogherini: 'Maybe it is not a chance that it is right in a moment like this that such attacks come' (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections