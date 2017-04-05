Syria attack 'maybe' timed against EU conference

The EU has said a chemical attack in Syria could have been timed to undermine its international meeting on post-war reconstruction.

Reacting to reports that at least 60 people were killed by toxic gas in Syria on Tuesday (4 April), Federica Mogherini, the EU foreign policy chief, said the “terrible scenes” might have been meant to destabilise the EU initiative.

“Maybe it is not by chance that it is exactly when the international community, 70 different countries and organisatio...