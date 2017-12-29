Brexit timeline - 'The clock is ticking'

23 January 2013 – Prime minister David Cameron in a speech at Bloomberg declares that he is in favour of an in-out referendum on the basis of a new settlement for the UK in the EU.

23 June 2016 – UK holds referendum on EU membership with a slim majority of voters, 51.9 percent, choosing to leave the bloc, while 48.1 percent vote to remain.

24 June 2016 – Prime minister David Cameron announces his resignation.

13 July 2016 – Theresa May becomes UK prime minister.

27 ...