PiS chief Jaroslaw Kaczynski is widely seen as the de facto ruler of Poland (Photo: pis.org.pl)

Poland sends EU reform letter in heated election climate

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU should give up powers to national parliaments in future, Poland has said - amid simmering tensions in the country over gender politics in the run-up to European elections.

The proposal to create a "red card" system in which national parliaments could veto EU laws was put forward in a letter by the Polish government to the 27 other EU capitals and the EU Council in Brussels on 20 May, according to Rzeczpospolita, a Polish daily.

The Polish government's EU reform plan also ...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

euobserver

