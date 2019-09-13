Ad
euobserver
Jean-Claude Juncker and EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier will take part in a parliamentary debate on Brexit (Photo: European Parliament)

Brexit and new commission in focus This WEEK

Agenda
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

As the Brexit deadline looms on 31 October, Monday (16 September) will see the first face-to-face meeting with EU commission president Jean-Claude Juncker and UK prime minister Boris Johnson - in Luxembourg, and for a working lunch.

Juncker will be on his way to the European parliament for its plenary meeting from his country, Luxembourg, hence the meeting will not take place in Brussels.

"By common accord, they agreed to meet in Luxembourg on Monday," a commission spokesperson s...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Yellowhammer: UK report predicts Brexit chaos
Sluggish procedure against Hungary back on table
'Migration' is now 'protecting European way of life'
Von der Leyen leads gender-balanced, 'geopolitical' team
Jean-Claude Juncker and EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier will take part in a parliamentary debate on Brexit (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections