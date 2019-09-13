Brexit and new commission in focus This WEEK

As the Brexit deadline looms on 31 October, Monday (16 September) will see the first face-to-face meeting with EU commission president Jean-Claude Juncker and UK prime minister Boris Johnson - in Luxembourg, and for a working lunch.

Juncker will be on his way to the European parliament for its plenary meeting from his country, Luxembourg, hence the meeting will not take place in Brussels.

"By common accord, they agreed to meet in Luxembourg on Monday," a commission spokesperson s...