Some 200 Dutch nationals were killed when a Russian missile struck flight MH17 over Ukraine in 2014 (Photo: Roman Boed)

France calls Russia peace summit on Ukraine

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

France has called an EU summit with Russia on the Ukraine conflict following a prisoner exchange.

But the Dutch are unhappy that Ukraine freed a likely witness of the MH17 atrocity.

And Western countries fear that Russia plans to force undue concessions from Ukraine in the peace process despite their optimistic statements this weekend.

"The two presidents confirmed that the current momentum will allow for the holding, in the next few weeks, of a summit under the Normandy f...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

