Misery at Greek migrant camp, despite €2bn of EU aid

Despite Greece receiving some €2bn in EU funding, conditions on Greek islands for thousands of stranded refugees remain grim, amid the recent murder of a 15-year old boy.

An African asylum seeker at the Moria EU hotspot on Lesbos island in Greece told EUobserver by phone on Wednesday (27 August) that basic things like working street lamps were missing.

"We have few street lights working, the rest are not working," he said.

He asked to remain anonymous in case his public comm...