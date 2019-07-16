Ad
EU sanctions imposed on third anniversary of failed 2016 coup (Photo: Reuters)

EU talks tough on Turkey, but arms sales go on

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU relations with Turkey hit a new low on Monday (15 July), but European arms sales to its Nato ally continue unabated.

The low came when EU foreign ministers imposed diplomatic and financial sanctions on Turkey over its "illegal" gas drilling in Cypriot waters in the eastern Mediterranean.

They suspended high-level talks, including on an aviation accord.

They froze €146m in financial aid and said they would "review" European Investment Bank lending, worth €386m last year...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

