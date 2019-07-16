EU talks tough on Turkey, but arms sales go on

EU relations with Turkey hit a new low on Monday (15 July), but European arms sales to its Nato ally continue unabated.

The low came when EU foreign ministers imposed diplomatic and financial sanctions on Turkey over its "illegal" gas drilling in Cypriot waters in the eastern Mediterranean.

They suspended high-level talks, including on an aviation accord.

They froze €146m in financial aid and said they would "review" European Investment Bank lending, worth €386m last year...