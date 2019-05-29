Let's stick together - in defence of EU 'cohesion' policy

The media are full of stories how the EU money is spent on absurd projects from Spain to Bulgaria, from Poland to Britain: railways and bridges to nowhere; new art galleries standing empty; airports built tens of kilometres apart; mousepads and stickers distributed to schools at exorbitant cost to make pro-Europeans out of pupils.
Some of these hyperbolic headlines are even true.
More cool-headed critics also ask relevant questions: why should, say, the Dutch taxpayer pay the EU ...
Jakub Wisniewski is director of the Globsec Policy Institute in Bratislava, Slovakia.
