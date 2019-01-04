Ad
euobserver
Romania's president Klaus Iohannis (l) will receive EU Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker (r) and other top EU officials (Photo: European Commission)

Romania takes over the EU This WEEK

Agenda
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

As the Brussels bubble lurches back to life after the holidays, the political year in the European Union kicks off in Bucharest, as Romania takes over the presidency of the bloc for the next, crucial, six months.

2019 is expected to bring some of the toughest challenges for the EU: in March the UK will leave the bloc, the first member state ever to do so, and May will see European elections where populists are expected to make gains, ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Italy dangles veto threat on EU's Russia sanctions
Romania heaps scorn on 'revolting' EU criticism
Graft at home overshadows Romania's EU presidency
France 'shocked' by Poland's 'sick man' attack on Macron
Romania's president Klaus Iohannis (l) will receive EU Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker (r) and other top EU officials (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections