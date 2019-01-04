Romania takes over the EU This WEEK

As the Brussels bubble lurches back to life after the holidays, the political year in the European Union kicks off in Bucharest, as Romania takes over the presidency of the bloc for the next, crucial, six months.
2019 is expected to bring some of the toughest challenges for the EU: in March the UK will leave the bloc, the first member state ever to do so, and May will see European elections where populists are expected to make gains, ...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
