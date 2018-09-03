Ad
"If we don't do it together, then we don't do it at all," said Bildt (Photo: Council of European Union)

Swedes warned of EU collapse ahead of vote

by Lisbeth Kirk, Copenhagen,

The EU would "collapse" if parties like the far-right Sweden Democrats took power across Europe, Sweden's former conservative prime minister, Carl Bildt, said in a TV duel on Sunday (2 September).

Bildt's warning came in the first big debate to tackle EU affairs ahead of Swedish elections next weekend, where the Sweden Democrats, which has called for an in/out EU referendum, is pollin...

