Schulz calls for stricter rules for EU commissioners

EU parliament chief Martin Schulz wants tougher conduct rules for EU commissioners, but similar efforts in his own assembly are being undermined.

"We should adapt the code of conduct to make it clearer what former EU Commission presidents and EU commissioners are permitted to do," he is quoted as saying by German newspaper Die Welt on Wednesday (14 September).

Former European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso has been heavily criticised for taking a job at US bank Goldman S...