Apple faces massive Irish tax bill

The European Commission is expected on Tuesday (30 August) to order US tech giant Apple to pay back billions of euros to Ireland, two years after tax decisions taken in Dublin were deemed illegal state aid.
The commission will present a formula with which the Irish government will calculate the amount of taxes to be paid by Apple. Some analysts say the bill could reach €19 billion.
In 2014, the commission said the tax arrangements between Ireland and the firm constituted illegal s...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here