euobserver
The EU wants a legally-binding agreement to reach zero carbon emissions in 2100. (Photo: Elvin)

EU agrees common position for climate summit

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

EU environment ministers adopted on Friday (18 September) the bloc's negotiating position ahead of the November-December climate conference in Paris.

The EU will demand a "legally-binding agreement" and "a comprehensive package of decisions to enable implementation", say the meeting conclusions.

The aim is to agree "by 2020 at the latest", a reduction "by at least 50% by 2050 compared to 1990 and near zero or below by 2100", in order to keep global warming under 2°C.

