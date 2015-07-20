Progress or groundhog day after two years of TTIP?

EU trade officials marked the second anniversary of trade talks with the US last week, but for observers it was more a case of ‘groundhog’ day.

Once again, investor protection rules were the main topic of discussion at Friday’s (17 July) press conference marking the end of the tenth round of talks in Brussels.

“We would be aiming to put forward a proposal to the United States that is different from the existing ISDS [investor-state dispute settlement] regime,” Ignacio Garcia Berce...