Catalan leader postpones independence

Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont said that the region "has won the right to be independent", but stopped short of unilaterally declaring secession from Spain in a plea for dialogue.

"The ballot boxes, the only language we understand, say yes to independence. And this is the route I am committed to traveling," he told the Catalan parliament on Tuesday (10 October), in a much awaited speech nine days after the 1 October independence referendum.

"Arriving at this historic moment," he...