euobserver
Carles Puigdemont arriving at the Catalan Parliament. He said there was now "a mandate from the people to make Catalonia an independent state in the form of a republic." (Photo: parlament.cat)

Catalan leader postpones independence

EU Political
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont said that the region "has won the right to be independent", but stopped short of unilaterally declaring secession from Spain in a plea for dialogue.

"The ballot boxes, the only language we understand, say yes to independence. And this is the route I am committed to traveling," he told the Catalan parliament on Tuesday (10 October), in a much awaited speech nine days after the 1 October independence referendum.

"Arriving at this historic moment," he...

EU Political

euobserver

